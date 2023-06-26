Medical professionals stress importance of protecting body from heat and sun this summer

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Whether it’s hiking, biking, walking, swimming, or sunbathing- medical professionals are stressing the importance of protecting yourself from the heat and sun.

Bonnie Wright is a Registered Nurse (RN) and works at the Emergency Department of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. She shared some helpful tips to reduce sunburn, dehydration, and the risk of heat stroke this summer.

“Extreme heat is the number one weather-related killer, so it is important to take the time to make sure you and your family, animals, everybody, is safe from heat and weather,” she explained. “It’s great to get outdoors, have fun, enjoy the sun- you just have to take the precautions. Make sure you drink plenty of water, take your breaks, wear the appropriate clothing- you don’t want to wear anything too dark or too tight- and then the SPF, anything greater than 15.”

Wright says to apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside and to reapply regularly if you are in the water.

If you feel dehydrated, get sunburned, or are overheated, Wright says you may experience lightheadedness, fatigue, or extreme thirst. She recommends you take a break and cool down and says only go to the ER if you’re experiencing the following:

“If the symptoms continue or if you have what we call a sinkable episode where you actually lose consciousness, you fall, or [have] active vomiting that does not subside with rest or water, that’s whenever I would reach out and come to the ER to get medical attention.”

If not taken seriously, Wright says constant exposure to UV rays can lead to skin cancer, and dehydration can harm your kidneys and even hinder your body’s ability to self-regulate. She adds that children and the elderly are the most at risk for dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Listed below are some additional tips to make sure you’re enjoying your summer and doing so safely:

- Replace lost salts and sugars in the body with sports drinks.

- Never leave children and animals unattended in a hot vehicle.

- Avoid going outside for activities or exercise in extreme heat. If the temperature rises above 90, switch to inside activities.

- Take advantage of cooler or shaded areas.

- Limit or avoid alcoholic beverages when exposed to heat as it can impair your body’s ability to self-regulate and compromise your hydration status.

