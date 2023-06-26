Mohamed Wague enters transfer portal, first to enter since Josh Eilert’s hire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Another domino has fallen after Josh Eilert’s hire - and Mohamed Wague, a forward for the Mountaineers, has entered the transfer portal.

In a social media post today, Wague wrote the following:

“love the man [Josh Eilert] and everyone in that building to death, and returning is 100% something I will consider but I feel like it’s in my best interest to explore what is out there for me. 💙💛”

Wague becomes the first entrant to the portal since Josh Eilert was hired Saturday night.

Wague played in 28 games for WVU during the 2022-23 season, averaging 4.1 PPG and 3.1 RPG while shooting 74.2% from the field.

He was to be an important part of the WVU forward rotation, which has now lost Wague and Tre Mitchell to the portal.

Wague can still return to WVU - and he acknowledges that in his post - but at this point, West Virginia players can freely enter the transfer portal to test and see what NIL deals they can secure elsewhere, and what other schools can offer with playing time and other amenities.

West Virginia Basketball will hold a press conference today to introduce Josh Eilert as the new head coach and answer questions about the state of the program - 5 Sports will have more on air and online tonight.

