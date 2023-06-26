More than $1.2B allocated to West Virginia for broadband internet

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Over a billion dollars will be coming to West Virginia to help every home get high-speed internet.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) says the funding comes from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program and is based on the FCC’s broadband coverage maps.

Manchin has challenged the coverage maps since 2016 to prove that West Virginians in underserved areas do not have internet access.

The funding comes after 86,000 locations in the Mountain State were updated to show there’s no internet.

