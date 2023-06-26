Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged in Taylor County after troopers say he led them on a 115 mph pursuit across multiple counties.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a call for an intoxicated man at a gas station in the 12,000 block of N. Mountaineer Highway in Preston County just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say they saw the man, later identified as 34-year-old Todd Houston, get in a car and pull out of the gas station’s parking lot without using a turn signal.

When troopers tried to pull over Houston, they say he led them on a multi-county pursuit that ended in Taylor County after spike strips were deployed.

Troopers say Houston lost control of his car and crashed into a guardrail at the intersection of Wickwire Rd. and Walmart Ln. before fleeing on foot into a nearby wooded area.

Houston was taken into custody shortly after fleeing into the woods, troopers say.

Court documents say weaved in-and-out of traffic at speeds during the pursuit, reaching 115 mph several times and having 10 near-misses with other cars.

Houston has been charged with fleeing from officer while DUI and fleeing from officer with reckless indifference. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $26,000 bond.

