Officials provide update on water main break in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are providing an update on a water main break in Clarksburg.

On Sunday, a portion of West Pike Street in Clarksburg was shut down after a massive water line break in the middle of the street.

The Clarksburg Water Board says West Pike Street will be closed indefinitely for resurfacing.

Water Board officials say the construction will begin on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.