Officials provide update on water main break in Clarksburg

Pike Street is blocked off at Monticello Avenue and South 2nd Street.
Pike Street is blocked off at Monticello Avenue and South 2nd Street.(Tanner Gilmartin)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are providing an update on a water main break in Clarksburg.

On Sunday, a portion of West Pike Street in Clarksburg was shut down after a massive water line break in the middle of the street.

The Clarksburg Water Board says West Pike Street will be closed indefinitely for resurfacing.

Water Board officials say the construction will begin on Tuesday.

