One dead, one injured in crash between ATV and dirt bike

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 6/26/23 10:00 PM: An ATV driver is dead and a dirt bike rider is recovering from serious injuries after the two vehicles collided on Ambler Ridge Road around 4:55 pm Monday afternoon.

Walton Volunteer Fire Chief John Kelley said the dirt bike rider had been life-flighted with multiple fractures from the collision on the 2400 block of Ambler Ridge Road.

Kelley said the ATV driver died at the scene and the biker had been flung about 30 feet over a hill near the accident.

“It is very common to ride people ride ATVs some ride dirt bikes on some of these roads,” he said.

“From my standpoint, I showed up with the fire department so I just immediately went to the patients and tried to do the best I could with them, when I arrived there were some civilians already on the scene that were doing CPR.”

West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation into what caused the crash. Both drivers were alone on their respective vehicles.

Kelley said the incident serves as a reminder for all drivers to be aware of their surroundings regardless of vehicle type.

“As, like with a motor, vehicle, car, motorcycle, anything, just always, always be on alert, defensive driving, just watch out, I don’t know what happened in this particular case, anytime you’re riding a four-wheeler, dirt bike, motorcycle, car, truck, just always be careful, be mindful,” he said.

“Sometimes we get a lot of these roads in West Virginia where there are no lines on them, they’re up for road so you always need to be careful.”

The identities of the drivers have not been released.

