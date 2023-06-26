One officer hospitalized after high-speed pursuit, suspect on the loose

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A high-speed chase in Parkersburg left one officer hospitalized.

The suspect in the pursuit has not been apprehended at this time.

A Parkersburg Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle on the 1200 block of Market Street on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m.

The vehicle was going well over the speed limit, according to the Parkersburg Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle increased speed traveling north on Murdoch Avenue and attempted to slam on the brakes to get the officer to rear-end them.

Law enforcement avoided the collision.

The pursuit continued northbound into Vienna.

At the intersection of 55th Street and Grand Central Avenue, an officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash with a tree and telephone pole while pursuing the suspect.

Parkersburg Police continued pursuing the suspect into Williamstown.

Law enforcement then lost sight of the suspect.

The Williamstown Police Department found the vehicle unoccupied.

Law enforcement is pursuing leads that helped locate the vehicle to apprehend the suspect.

The officer that crashed received medical treatment for minor injuries and was released from the hospital. The police car was significantly damaged.

The Williamstown Police Department assisted with the pursuit.

