One officer hospitalized after high-speed pursuit, suspect on the loose

(AP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A high-speed chase in Parkersburg left one officer hospitalized.

The suspect in the pursuit has not been apprehended at this time.

A Parkersburg Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle on the 1200 block of Market Street on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m.

The vehicle was going well over the speed limit, according to the Parkersburg Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle increased speed traveling north on Murdoch Avenue and attempted to slam on the brakes to get the officer to rear-end them.

Law enforcement avoided the collision.

The pursuit continued northbound into Vienna.

At the intersection of 55th Street and Grand Central Avenue, an officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash with a tree and telephone pole while pursuing the suspect.

Parkersburg Police continued pursuing the suspect into Williamstown.

Law enforcement then lost sight of the suspect.

The Williamstown Police Department found the vehicle unoccupied.

Law enforcement is pursuing leads that helped locate the vehicle to apprehend the suspect.

The officer that crashed received medical treatment for minor injuries and was released from the hospital. The police car was significantly damaged.

The Williamstown Police Department assisted with the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Matthew Summerfield-Duke
Man charged with firing gun twice in Buckhannon home
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice undergoes gallbladder surgery
Man charged with stealing more than 40 lottery tickets from convenience store
Josh Eilert and Wren Baker discuss roster turmoil
Noah Braham AOTW - WDTV Sports
Bridgeport Fire Chief receives life saving award.
Bridgeport City Council presents Life Saving award to Fire Chief Phil Hart