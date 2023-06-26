Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor

Worthy Davis IV is facing a potential five-year prison sentence.
Worthy Davis IV is facing a potential five-year prison sentence.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man pleads guilty to one count of strangulation on a juvenile.

Worthy Davis IV took a plea after originally being charged with child abuse resulting in injury with the strangulation. Davis is facing a penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,500 in the sentencing hearing.

Davis said the altercation started with an argument which turned violent between Davis and the minor.

“We wrestled. And I put him in a chokehold or a sleeper. And he just kept fighting, tried to get me and I put him in the sleeper,” Davis said.

Davis said he was “severely intoxicated” at the time of the altercation. The criminal complaint said Davis also grabbed and pulled the minor’s hair.

A date for the sentencing hearing will be announced at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Matthew Summerfield-Duke
Man charged with firing gun twice in Buckhannon home
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart

Latest News

Josh Eilert and Wren Baker discuss roster turmoil
Noah Braham AOTW - WDTV Sports
Bridgeport Fire Chief receives life saving award.
Bridgeport City Council presents Life Saving award to Fire Chief Phil Hart
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Gov. Jim Justice undergoes gallbladder surgery
WVU Basketball Josh Eilert Press Conference