Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man pleads guilty to one count of strangulation on a juvenile.

Worthy Davis IV took a plea after originally being charged with child abuse resulting in injury with the strangulation. Davis is facing a penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,500 in the sentencing hearing.

Davis said the altercation started with an argument which turned violent between Davis and the minor.

“We wrestled. And I put him in a chokehold or a sleeper. And he just kept fighting, tried to get me and I put him in the sleeper,” Davis said.

Davis said he was “severely intoxicated” at the time of the altercation. The criminal complaint said Davis also grabbed and pulled the minor’s hair.

A date for the sentencing hearing will be announced at a later time.

