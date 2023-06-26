Police fatally shoot man who wounded neighbor, pointed gun at officers, chief says

(WECT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot an 82-year-old man after he wounded his neighbor and then barricaded himself for hours before emerging armed and pointing the gun at officers, authorities said.

Officers responded on Saturday to a report of a woman who had been shot by her neighbor, Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush told The Intelligencer Wheeling News Register. Cassandra Jeter, 62, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck while mowing her grass and was hospitalized, Kush said.

When officers attempted to contact her neighbor, Carl Gist, he wouldn’t leave his home, and officers attempted to negotiate with him for hours before launching gas canisters into the structure, Kush said. That prompted Gist to exit through the front door holding a semiautomatic pistol, he said.

“Mr. Gist was ordered multiple times to drop the weapon. He then pointed the handgun at officers, at which time shots were fired by the police,” Kush said.

Gist was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further information wasn’t immediately released. West Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting, Kush said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Generic drowning picture
4-year-old girl drowns, state police investigating
Josh Eilert - WVU Interim Coach - WDTV Sports
Josh Eilert named interim coach for West Virginia Basketball
A grandfather who attempted to rescue his grandson from drowning has died, according to...
9-year-old boy expected to recover after grandfather dies to save him from drowning, officials say
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

Crews respond to working fire at abandoned home in Clarksburg
Matthew Summerfield-Duke
Man charged with firing gun twice in Buckhannon home
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit