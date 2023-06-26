Police: Man steals bulletproof vest from animal shelter to ‘look cool’

Anthony Johnson
Anthony Johnson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after deputies say a bulletproof vest was stolen from an animal shelter and later returned.

Employees of the Barbour County Animal Shelter in Belington noticed a bulletproof vest and body worn camera were missing on January 27, 2023, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say they were made aware on March 13 that the vest had been stolen and returned and that 42-year-old Anthony Johnson, of Belington was connected to the theft.

Court documents say deputies spoke with Johnson who said a family member had stolen the vest. When deputies went to speak with the family member, he said he stole it to “look cool on the range while shooting guns.”

Deputies say they later learned the family member asked Johnson if he could take the vest, and Johnson said yes.

Johnson has been charged with grand larceny and accessory. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Generic drowning picture
4-year-old girl drowns, state police investigating
Josh Eilert - WVU Interim Coach - WDTV Sports
Josh Eilert named interim coach for West Virginia Basketball
Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool

Latest News

The new facility will officially begin its service to the community on July 3rd.
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new behavioral health facility
Victor Taylor III
Man charged with stealing more than 40 lottery tickets from convenience store
Clarksburg fire
Clarksburg fire
AG Morrisey outlines next steps for opioid settlements