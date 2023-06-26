Police: Man steals bulletproof vest from animal shelter to ‘look cool’

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after deputies say a bulletproof vest was stolen from an animal shelter and later returned.

Employees of the Barbour County Animal Shelter in Belington noticed a bulletproof vest and body worn camera were missing on January 27, 2023, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say they were made aware on March 13 that the vest had been stolen and returned and that 42-year-old Anthony Johnson, of Belington was connected to the theft.

Court documents say deputies spoke with Johnson who said a family member had stolen the vest. When deputies went to speak with the family member, he said he stole it to “look cool on the range while shooting guns.”

Deputies say they later learned the family member asked Johnson if he could take the vest, and Johnson said yes.

Johnson has been charged with grand larceny and accessory. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

