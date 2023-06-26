Record-breaking travel expected for Fourth of July weekend

(Pixabay)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Americans will be on the go for the 2023 July Fourth holiday.

According to AAA, a record-breaking 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day Weekend.

Travel will increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022, an increase that can be seen in both air travel and on the roads.

AAA projects a record-setting 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations on Independence Day weekend. This is the highest projected holiday for air travel in 20 years.

Those driving for the holiday weekend will also be part of a record-setting group. According to AAA, this July Fourth weekend is expected to set a record for the number of Americans traveling by car with 43.2 million people expected to drive to their destinations.

Travelers taking to the air or sticking to the roads will likely experience congested travel conditions. Planning accordingly and allowing for delays in commutes can help ease the holiday travel stress.

“Whether you’re traveling by car or flying to your destination over the Independence Holiday weekend, it’s going to be very important to pack your patience,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, of AAA East Central.

