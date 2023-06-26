Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new behavioral health facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a report from the CDC, 29% of adults in West Virginia reported having some form of depression.

But, one brand new facility in Weston is looking to remedy that issue.

Community Care of West Virginia cut the ribbon for a new behavioral health facility in Weston.

The statewide organization is working toward their goal of helping communities live their healthiest lives possible by bringing evidence-based mental health treatment to Lewis County and surrounding areas.

Patricia Collett, deputy CEO for CCWV, says it is important to make these services accessible in various communities.

“They want to stay in their community, and they don’t want to go outside of their community, so for us to be able to deliver these services where they line and where they want to receive services is our primary goal,” says Collett

CCWV provides mental health services for all ages. from family therapy, to individual therapy, to help with substance use.

The inside of the building is designed to mimic the outdoors of West Virginia, providing a relaxing environment that chief medical officer of behavioral health Kevin Junkins says can aid in successful treatment.

“We know that many people who need mental health services don’t seek treatment... so, we hope that this office, with its comforting, relaxing atmosphere will allow people to feel comfortable in seeking treatment,” says Junkins.

The new facility will officially begin its service to the community on July 3rd. CCWV also teased a big announcement that will be coming in August.

