Scattered storms to start the last week of June

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the last week of June with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. More rain chances are expected tomorrow.

A low-pressure system in the Great Lakes will lift moisture and warm air into West Virginia this afternoon. As a result, this afternoon will be warm and seasonable, with highs in the low-80s and feeling slightly warmer because of the humidity. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies will also be partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening hours, and a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will also occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight, a few rain showers will push through our region, but most of our region will stay dry. Winds will be light and come from the southwest, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Then a cooler air mass pushes in tomorrow afternoon, bringing more showers and thunderstorms into our region. So some areas will see more rain. Most of the showers die out in the evening, and by that time, between today and tomorrow, rainfall totals will be about half an inch in some areas. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will only reach the low-70s, well below average for this time of year.

By Wednesday, the low-pressure system will be in the Atlantic and a high-pressure system will settle into the eastern US, leading to highs in the 60s and partly cloudy skies. Thereafter, temperatures climb into the 80s towards the end of the week, and it’s not until the weekend that scattered showers and thunderstorms return. In short, after a rainy start to the week, the last few days of June will be hot and sunny, and rain chances return as we transition into July this weekend.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 81.

Tonight: Mosty cloudy skies, with scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, overnight. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 63.

Tuesday: Scattered showers in the morning and afternoon hours, along with mostly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 73.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. West-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 78.

