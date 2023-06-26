State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool

West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the lodge pool.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police has released the name of a child they say drowned Saturday during a family gathering at Chief Logan Lodge.

According to troopers, SkyLynn Brewer, 4, died during an incident at the lodge’s pool.

Troopers also confirm 4-year-old SkyLynn was not wearing a flotation device.

Sgt. Jamie Harris with WVSP said by the time emergency crews arrived on scene Saturday, it was too late.

“Resuscitation efforts were made,” he said. “The child was subsequently transported by EMS personnel to Logan Regional Medical Center. However, all efforts to revive the child and to bring her back were unsuccessful.”

Troopers say the 4-year-old victim was found unresponsive and unconscious in the water.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, West Virginia.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

