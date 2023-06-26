Steve-O adds Chuck Mathena Center to tour

Steve-O coming to the Chuck Mathena Center on September 11
Steve-O coming to the Chuck Mathena Center on September 11(Grand Theater Wausau)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Stand-up comedian and Jackass star Steve-O has added a new date to his tour The Bucket List.

Steve-O will be at the Chuck Mathena Center on September 11.

CMC described his show saying that not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or the faint of heart.

There is an eight ticket limit. You can find tickets here.

There are also a VIP package where you get one reserved premium seat in the front rows, meet & greet with Steve-O after the show, one VIP Lanyard

This show is for Adult Audiences Only – age limit of 18+ recommended.

