Suspect arrested in connection with shots-fired incidents
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of shots-fired incidents.
West Virginia State Police arrested Jamie Lucas,30, of Branchland, West Virginia.
Lucas faces wanton endangerment charges.
Property damage reported after a string of shots-fired incidents
According to the sheriff’s office, at least 12 incidents have been reported in the Madison Creek and Long Branch areas of Branchland and Salt Rock within a few days.
The investigation is underway by the West Virginia State Police.
