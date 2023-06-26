Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14

(MGN)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just after 4 p.m. a call was made reporting a two vehicle head-on collision on the 1400-1500 area of WV Route 14. One driver was traveling south on WV Route 14 and the other was traveling north when they collided with each other.

The status of the drivers are currently unknown but both drivers were transported to local hospitals.

WV Route 14 was temporarily closed to care for the victims and clear debris but it has since been cleared.

SJAS, Camden Clark ambulance services, Vienna FD and Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene.

As we learn more about the cause of the crash or the status of the drivers we will continue to bring you updates.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Generic drowning picture
4-year-old girl drowns, state police investigating
Josh Eilert - WVU Interim Coach - WDTV Sports
Josh Eilert named interim coach for West Virginia Basketball
A grandfather who attempted to rescue his grandson from drowning has died, according to...
9-year-old boy expected to recover after grandfather dies to save him from drowning, officials say
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

Pike Street is blocked off at Monticello Avenue and South 2nd Street.
Water main break closes road in Clarksburg
Generic drowning picture
4-year-old girl drowns, state police investigating
Setting off fireworks on the 4th of July is one of the longest-living traditions in the country.
It’s fireworks season: How to stay safe while celebrating Independence Day
Josh Eilert New HC - WDTV Sports
Wren Baker - WDTV Sports
Wren Baker releases letter to Mountaineer Nation, asking fans to rally around basketball program