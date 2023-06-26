Upshur County names new superintendent amid investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County has named their new superintendent.

Christy Miller will be Upshur County Superintendent beginning on July 1.

She is currently the Taylor County Superintendent and was set to retire from that position on June 30.

Miller will succeed Interim Superintendent Steven Wotring, who was named to the position following a State of Emergency being declared after an investigation into Upshur County Schools.

Following the investigation by the West Virginia State Department of Education, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of West Virginia is now leading an investigation in connection to a misuse of federal and state funds.

Upshur County Schools received more than $16 million in federal pandemic funds, and some of the funding was spent on items such as restaurants and bed and breakfasts.

Following the state’s investigation, State Superintendent David L. Roach announced his intentions to retire, and his retirement has since been approved by the board. It is effective June 30.

Michele Blatt, currently the Deputy Superintendent, has since been named the new State Superintendent of Schools, effective July 1.

George “Russ” Collett has also been announced as the Upshur County Assistant Superintendent.

Miller is a veteran educator with 36 years of experience and has served as a teacher and administrator at the school and county levels, held the positions of Executive Director and Coordinator in the Office of School Improvement and Leadership at the WVDE.

“Superintendent Miller is a visionary educational leader who is known for her abilities to support and transform schools and school systems,” said WVDE Deputy Superintendent Michele Blatt. “She understands that Upshur County is currently in the midst of an ongoing review, and this is difficult for professional and service personnel as well as students and families. She will work to strengthen continuity and stability in the system while also addressing those critical areas of non-compliance. I’ve known her to be the consummate professional who will always do what is best for children.”

Miller says she will restore the reputation and pride of Upshur County Schools but says it will take some work.

“Upshur County has a tradition of strong academic programs and community support,” said Miller. “The schools have been a source of pride, and they should be because they reflect the heart of the community. We will restore this reputation and pride, but it will take some work. We have some obstacles to overcome, and I know we can do it together for the benefit of the children and families of the county.”

Due to the recent controversy, several parents voiced their concerns about Upshur County Schools, including some of the other problems within the school system.

