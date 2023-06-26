Water main break closes road in Clarksburg

Pike Street is blocked off at Monticello Avenue and South 2nd Street.(Tanner Gilmartin)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Sunday morning, around 9:12, the Clarksburg Water Board was notified of a water main break. The break occurred in front of ‘The Practice Cage’ on West Pike Street. Pike Street is blocked off at Monticello Avenue and south 2nd Street. Scattered asphalt, rocks, and water cover the road as workers attempt to repair the break. Appointed as Clarksburg City Manager just over a week ago, Tiffany Fell is now put to task in handling a messy situation. City officials say this water main break could cost as much as $400,000 to repair. Fell says the city is working with public works and the water board to handle the situation quickly.

“It is unfortunate,” Fell said. “We are working with our public works the water board that’s a state road so I’m working with the state as well to try to minimize the impact on surrounding communities and businesses, just to make sure everybody can still get in and out of the area.”

Clarksburg Water Board general manager, Jason Myers, told 5 News that as of Sunday morning, there was only one building that lost water due to the water main break. Myers added that some of the surrounding buildings have experienced minor damage due to the destruction of the street. As the construction and clean-up on West Pike Street continue, Myers said that on Tuesday a contractor will properly repair the break and have the road paved. West Pike Street between South 2nd Street and Monticello will be closed until further notice.

