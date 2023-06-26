Week of rain impacts West Virginia Interstate Fair attendance

West Virginia interstate fair
West Virginia interstate fair(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “No rain for two months then all of a sudden we have the fair and, BOOM, rain for a week straight,” said VP, Russ Collins.

The West Virginia Interstate Fair saw low numbers due to the amount of rain the area saw over the last week.

One positive for Collins was the environment slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“It was a little rough on Tuesday, rougher on Wednesday and Thursday we got crushed by 7:30-8:00 there was nobody coming out because it rained steady all night long Thursday so it really hurt us. Yesterday we had decent crowds because people were coming out for mud bogs and we had Spencer Crandall so we got the people out last night and today we couldn’t ask for a better day,” said Collins.

The WVIF used to run through July but because of the hot temperatures they decided to move it to June but this year that backfired.

“To accommodate for the weather we moved the fair from July to June to hit this cooler weather and so people wouldn’t die from the heat... It’s been nicer these last weeks but we just got a lot of rain,” Collins said.

