West Virginia to receive $1.2 billion in federal funding for broadband access

By Adriana Doria
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A historic day for West Virginia and for the more than 250,000 West Virginians that lack access to high speed internet.

Today, Senator Joe Manchin held a virtual press conference alongside Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Laws Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program (BEAD).

The program would give West Virginia $1.2 billion of federal funding to ensure that everyone in the state has access to affordable and reliable internet.

“This has been a major, major movement for us for a long time,” Senator Manchin said. “Now to have the resources for us to complete it, there will never be another time that we will have the opportunity to make sure every West Virginia household has high speed internet.”

Secretary Raimondo said that affordability is a major factor in this decision and ensured that it will be considered when discussing state broadband plans.

“In order for us to approve the states plan, we need to be convinced that everyone will have internet at a price they can afford,” Secretary Raimondo said.

This program is a part of a larger broadband access initiative that would distribute over 42 billion dollars to all 50 states and five territories.

Senator Manchin calls on every county to ensure that every town and city within their county receives this information and says this puts West Virginia on the map.

“Now we are able to come home to West Virginia and say we will now be able to compete anywhere in West Virginia and with anyone in the world,” Senator Manchin said. "

