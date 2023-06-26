West Virginia Renaissance Festival Wraps up 2023 Events

It's held every June in Greenbrier County, W.Va.
It's held every June in Greenbrier County, W.Va.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 West Virginia Renaissance Festival wrapped up its final weekend of events on Sun. June 25. The festival is held throughout every weekend in June annually in Greenbrier County, just outside Lewisburg.

It included jousting, live music, vendors and much more.

To learn more about the festival, including the latest information on 2024 events, go to its website here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Matthew Summerfield-Duke
Man charged with firing gun twice in Buckhannon home
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart

Latest News

Josh Eilert and Wren Baker discuss roster turmoil
Noah Braham AOTW - WDTV Sports
Bridgeport Fire Chief receives life saving award.
Bridgeport City Council presents Life Saving award to Fire Chief Phil Hart
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Gov. Jim Justice undergoes gallbladder surgery
WVU Basketball Josh Eilert Press Conference