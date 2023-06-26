Work at site of future Menards in Bridgeport moving rapidly

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Work at the development area where Menards will be located at in Bridgeport is moving rapidly.

Officials say crews are currently working on the main building in addition to a warehouse structure that is sitting nearby and earthwork for drainage.

At the site, stripping of topsoil to allow for the site to be staged has already been completed. Footers, foundation work, and the columns for the steel to be put in place are also complete.

Menards will sit on a 17 acre site at Charles Pointe Crossing. The entire area of 67 “tabletop” acres will host several retail and commercial businesses, including Mon General, which has already announced there will be a multi-million dollar community hospital on the site.

Four million cubic yards of earth were moved to get the site ready for this project, which was delayed by COVID.

During a groundbreaking ceremony for Menards in October 2022, an official said the main building will be more than 200,000 square feet while the warehouse will be 40,000 square feet.

This will be the fourth Menards location in West Virginia. The other locations are in Westover, Barboursville and Tridelphia.

Building permits were filed on April 3, according to Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Nearly five years after Menards announced to be on way to city, a “sign” things may be a go appears

Menards breaks ground in Bridgeport

Building permits filed, work set to begin on Bridgeport Menards

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.