Wren Baker introduces Josh Eilert as new WVU interim head coach

Eilert signs 10-month contract to lead WVU in 2023-24 season.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a week filled with turmoil, West Virginia basketball has a new head coach - and Josh Eilert, newest leader of the Mountaineers, says that “something very special can come out of this”.

Today, WVU AD Wren Baker introduced Eilert to the public, and the two discussed the players, transfer portal, the interim tag, and much more.

Baker specifically said that he was very clear with Eilert - this is a one-year deal only - but that he has the chance to make his mark on the program and continue the culture of WVU basketball.

Hear more from Baker and Eilert with 5 Sports in the video above.

