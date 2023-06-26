WVSP to conduct Targeted Traffic Enforcement during July 4th holiday

West Virginia State Police vehicle
West Virginia State Police vehicle(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Troop 7 Turnpike will be conducting a Targeted Traffic Enforcement Initiative on the West Virginia Turnpike.

This initiative will be from June 29 through July 5 in an effort to reduce travel risk during the holiday weekend travel.

The WVSP said that they would like to remind everyone traveling, to be patient on the roadway and at the toll plazas as a high volume of traffic is expected; to obey posted speed limits; wear their seatbelts; don’t drink and drive and please move over when you see a Trooper on a traffic stop.

