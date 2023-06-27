5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida. (WFTX, FACEBOOK: TEXAS ROADHOUSE (FORT MYERS, FL), CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five occupants in the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three women and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to officials with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The names of the individuals weren’t immediately released. No further details were made public Monday.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that four of the individuals worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Generic drowning picture
4-year-old girl drowns, state police investigating
Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
Josh Eilert - WVU Interim Coach - WDTV Sports
Josh Eilert named interim coach for West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool

Latest News

Bridgeport Fire Chief receives life saving award.
Bridgeport City Council presents Life Saving award to Fire Chief Phil Hart
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Gov. Jim Justice undergoes gallbladder surgery
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI...
First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment
FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are the first US spread since 2003, CDC says