Air National Guard Band of the Northeast performing throughout NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Air National Guard Band of the Northeast is performing in several places across West Virginia over the next week as part of its 2023 Annual Summer Concert Series.

The band, which is the premiere military band from within the Pennsylvania National Guard, plays throughout the United States and abroad.

A variety of music is showcased during the band’s concerts, including classical, jazz, patriotic favorites, and show tunes.

The band has a total of seven performances across the state, including some in north-central West Virginia.

The band is performing at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

Other performances in our area will be the Elkins Rotary Amphitheater on Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m. and Ruby Amphitheater in Morgantown on Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

The band also has performances scheduled in Weirton, Beckley, and Ripley. Their first performance of the week was on Monday in Parkersburg.

The band is a 100% traditional Air National Guard squadron, with all 40 members having civilian careers. Its ranks are filled with professional musicians, educators, students, administrators, salesmen, builders and other career fields.

The concerts are free and open to the public. Click here for more information and to reserve free tickets.

