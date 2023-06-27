Anne R. Oreskovich Davis Emery finished a 97-year long journey with us 6-26-2023 to begin an eternal one with the Lord. She was the youngest of eight children. Born May 3, 1926, she grew up in the great depression. At a young age she helped support her family by cleaning houses and scrubbing basements. She then got a job with the local theatre in Grant Town and from there moved on to the soda fountain and then to “the company store” for the coal mine, Federal No. 1. Her favorite job came next. She was hired on at Owens-Illinois bottling factory on Speedway. She at first thought the job was too hard for her, but with determination she became one of the best and fastest girls on her layer in spite of being the most petite. Anne put her professional career on hold to raise a family. When her children were grown, she went back to work taking on part time jobs of sewing, ironing, cleaning houses and working part time at the newly built Barbara-Joyce restaurant in the Hills Plaza. Anne and her husband Bill married December 21, 1974 and remained married until his death March 19, 2016. Anne and Bill enjoyed playing cards such as Canasta or Gin Rummy. They also enjoyed long drives through the rural countryside so they could pick blackberries and raspberries as well as take pictures of the countryside in all four seasons. During their marriage they discovered one of their real passions in life which was German Shepard dogs with a Norwegian Elkhound and a Siberian Husky thrown in just for good measure. For years and years, you could see them at Morris Park at least once a day and often twice a day strolling around the park with whatever German Shepard best friend they had at that time. They also enjoyed having meals at local restaurants and the B.P.O.E. 294 where they were members. They shared many pleasant afternoons there with friends. Anne was preceded in death by her first husband Charles M. Davis; parents Joseph and Manda Oreskovich; her husband of 42 years, William H. (Bill) Emery; brother-in-law Joe Frost; sister Dorothy and husband Andy Laya; sister Katy and husband Ron Demer; brothers Nick (infant); John; George; Dan and lastly a very special brother Steve Oreskovich and wife Rosemary. She is survived by her daughter Tammy and husband Ken Palmer of Franklin, TN, her son Charles Davis and wife Deborah of Fairmont, her step-son Gary Emery and wife Loretta. Also surviving are nieces Caroline, Sharon, and Lynn and nephews, Neal Ike, Bill Guy, John Michael, Danny Joe, and Andy. She is also survived by two very special nephews, Ron Frost, and Mark Oreskovich and wife Theresa, and a dear friend Becky Czerwinsky. Also surviving is a grandson Shawn Lee as well as many more nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren too numerous to mention. We would like to thank all of her doctors in the WVU Healthcare system as well as Kim and Brett and everyone at Guardian Healthcare. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Wesley Q. Dobbs officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

