Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Noah Braham - University Baseball

Braham selected after winning Lowery award as best baseball player in WV.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week has been revealed - and for our final selection of the 2022-23 academic year, we’ve chosen Noah Braham, the infielder from University Baseball!

Noah had a tremendous season for the Hawks - University reached the state semifinals for the first time in 19 years, and he led the state in batting average (.529), home runs (13), and RBIs (66).

After graduating just weeks ago, Noah has already joined the WVU football team, and is preparing for the start of college and the regular season soon.

See and hear more from Noah in the video above with 5 Sports!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Matthew Summerfield-Duke
Man charged with firing gun twice in Buckhannon home
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart

Latest News

Josh Eilert and Wren Baker address the media - WDTV Sports
As more players enter portal, Eilert says a new foundation will calm roster down
WVU AD Wren Baker introduces interim HC Josh Eilert
Wren Baker introduces Josh Eilert as new WVU interim head coach
In one of the first matchups announced on the NCAA Tournament selection show, the West Virginia...
Mohamed Wague enters transfer portal, first to enter since Josh Eilert’s hire
Wren Baker - WDTV Sports
Wren Baker releases letter to Mountaineer Nation, asking fans to rally around basketball program