Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Noah Braham - University Baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week has been revealed - and for our final selection of the 2022-23 academic year, we’ve chosen Noah Braham, the infielder from University Baseball!

Noah had a tremendous season for the Hawks - University reached the state semifinals for the first time in 19 years, and he led the state in batting average (.529), home runs (13), and RBIs (66).

After graduating just weeks ago, Noah has already joined the WVU football team, and is preparing for the start of college and the regular season soon.

See and hear more from Noah in the video above with 5 Sports!

