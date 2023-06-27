Capito announces $350,000 for EDA projects in West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced $350,000 for three separate economic development councils in West Virginia from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funding will be used to support the development and implementation of a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) across each region.

“The EDA is a key partner in growing our state’s local economies, and today’s announcement strengthens that collaboration with our partners in West Virginia,” Ranking Member Capito said. “These funds have the ability to go a long way in helping support new businesses, accelerate growth, and drive the public-private partnerships that make up the foundation of many of our local economies, as well as helping to drive new investment in each area. I look forward to seeing the impact of this funding and, as Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, I will continue to lead efforts to support our communities through the EDA.”

Individual awards listed below:

$210,000 – Region 1 Planning and Development Council : This funding will support the development and implementation of a CEDS for McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties.

$70,000 – Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council : This funding will support the development and implementation of a CEDS for Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan counties, as well as nine municipalities.

$70,000 – Region 7 Planning and Development Council: This funding will support the development and implementation of a CEDS for Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Randolph, Tucker, and Upshur counties.

