Charles E. “Chuck” Woodson, 59, of Augusta, WV, and formerly of Anmoore, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, June 23, 2023. He was born in Clarksburg on April 26, 1964, a son of the late David L. and Wanita M. (Sprout) Woodson. He is survived by his brothers, Tim Woodson and his wife Christine of Augusta, WV; and Claude Woodson and his wife Debbie of Anderson, SC; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shari Lynne Nease. Chuck was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Class of 1984. He also graduated from WV Junior College with a Business Management degree. He had worked as a waiter and host for Western Steer and Ryans; and had also worked at Speedway for over 15 years. He liked to fish, and collected salt and pepper shakers, Matchbox vans, and McNichol Pottery. He also enjoyed learning any history about Anmoore. Condolences to the Woodson Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends may call at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 2 – 6 p.m., where services will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jamie Gizzi presiding.

