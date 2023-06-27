Charles E. “Chuck” Woodson

Mary Alice Lowther
Mary Alice Lowther(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charles E. “Chuck” Woodson, 59, of Augusta, WV, and formerly of Anmoore, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, June 23, 2023.  He was born in Clarksburg on April 26, 1964, a son of the late David L. and Wanita M. (Sprout) Woodson. He is survived by his brothers, Tim Woodson and his wife Christine of Augusta, WV; and Claude Woodson and his wife Debbie of Anderson, SC; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shari Lynne Nease. Chuck was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Class of 1984. He also graduated from WV Junior College with a Business Management degree.  He had worked as a waiter and host for Western Steer and Ryans; and had also worked at Speedway for over 15 years. He liked to fish, and collected salt and pepper shakers, Matchbox vans, and McNichol Pottery.  He also enjoyed learning any history about Anmoore. Condolences to the Woodson Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends may call at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 2 – 6 p.m., where services will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jamie Gizzi presiding.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Matthew Summerfield-Duke
Man charged with firing gun twice in Buckhannon home

Latest News

Anne R. Oreskovich Davis Emery
Anne R. Oreskovich Davis Emery
Mary Alice Lowther
William George Meighan, Sr.
Jackson Lee McSpadden
Jackson Lee McSpadden
Dicky Joe “Joey” Weekley Jr.
Dicky Joe “Joey” Weekley Jr.