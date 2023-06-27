City of Morgantown unveils new logo, tagline

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this year, the City of Morgantown said it was looking to rebrand and asked for input from the public for a new logo and tagline.

And on Monday, the City of Morgantown unveiled its new logo and tagline.

Officials say the City’s new brand represents the spirit of Morgantown, exuding boldness and a sense of limitless possibilities.

With the mountain, river, and sun at its core, officials say the new logo captures the essence of Morgantown: its natural beauty, its vibrant community, and its boundless potential.

With the new logo comes a new tagline. The City of Morgantown’s new tagline is “The journey starts here.”

Officials say they drew inspiration for the tagline from early pioneers venturing into the unknown, students beginning their academic journeys at WVU, and families seeking a community to call their own.

