Crews respond to structure fire in Fairmont

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Fairmont Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 800 block of Orr St. in Fairmont shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire is under control, according to 911 officials.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

