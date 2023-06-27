Crews respond to structure fire in Fairmont
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Fairmont Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 800 block of Orr St. in Fairmont shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.
Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.
The fire is under control, according to 911 officials.
This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.