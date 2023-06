BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jamie and Daniel with the Soda Pop Gypsies joined First at 4 on Monday.

They talked about how they started the band, performing at Clarksburg First Friday, what their music is like, and the story behind the band’s name.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.