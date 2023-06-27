Gas line break shuts down Monongahela Blvd. in Morgantown

Generic Road Closed sign (KEVN)
Generic Road Closed sign (KEVN)(KEVN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say Monongahela Boulevard in Morgantown is shut down because of a gas line break.

The roadway is shut down between Patteson Drive and Boyers Avenue, according to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency.

The Monongalia County 911 Center says the gas line broke because a construction crew broke the line.

While officials are unsure when the roadway will reopen, they say the gas line break poses no risk to the public or first responders.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

