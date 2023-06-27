Gov. Jim Justice undergoes gallbladder surgery

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice underwent gallbladder surgery Monday afternoon.

Here is the release his office sent to 5 News Monday night:

Gov. Jim Justice underwent routine and successful gallbladder removal surgery this afternoon. Despite never having gallbladder issues before, he had a sudden flare-up last Thursday evening. After consultation with his doctors, they recommended it be removed. Gov. Justice is currently resting well, in good spirits, and anxious to get back to work serving the great people of West Virginia.

According to the National Library of Medicine, surgery on the gallbladder is performed if someone has pain or other symptoms from gallstones. People may also need it if their gallbladder is not working normally.

Most people go home on the same day or the day after this surgery.

There has been no word as to what exactly pushed doctors to recommend the removal, with the release only describing it as “issues.”

This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News as we work to get more information.

