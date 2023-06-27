Huntington City Mission opens new mental health facility

Anchor of Hope opening
Anchor of Hope opening(WSAZ)
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Anchor of Hope is a new mental health facility opened by the Huntington City Mission Tuesday.

The facility will offer onsite counseling and crisis services.

Huntington City Mission also said that with partnering agencies in the community, the new location can provide long-term behavioral care for the unsheltered and homeless.

The new building is located at 1016 6th Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
New restaurant opens at Meadowbrook Mall
Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police vehicle
WVSP to conduct Targeted Traffic Enforcement during July 4th holiday
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Matthew Jaquez Daughtery
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals for murder, reward increased
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Clock ticking for West Virginia to select leadership for opioid money distribution
Just over two weeks into her new role, Fell has already needed to use her skills to manage a...
Clarksburg City Manager adjusting to her new role
Firework fundraiser.
Claws & Whiskers Rescue Foundation and Lewis-Upshur Animal Control hold fireworks fundraiser
Property tax
Harrison County Assessor breaks down property tax bill