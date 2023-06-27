Man charged with leading troopers on pursuit, stealing tires from truck

Mark Hall
Mark Hall(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after he allegedly stole tires from a pickup truck and led troopers on a pursuit.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police saw 47-year-old Mark Hall, of Cowen, at a property on Lost Run Rd. in Erbacon on Saturday, June 17 at around 2 p.m. after he took two tires from a pickup truck, according to a criminal complaint.

After speaking with Hall, troopers asked for an arrest warrant for several charges, including petit larceny, trespassing on property, and destruction of property.

On Monday, June 26, a separate criminal complaint says troopers went to Hall’s home to serve the arrest warrant, but he wasn’t home.

Troopers say they then saw Hall driving toward his home and tried to stop him, but he fled from them and “showed an absolute disregard for anyone else’s safety.”

Later in the day, troopers went to Hall’s home, and he resisted being placed into handcuffs while being arrested.

Hall has been charged with fleeing from officer with reckless indifference, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, expired MVI, defective equipment, no registration, vehicle tampering, destruction of property, trespassing on property, petit larceny, and three county of false information. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $12,500 bond.

