Man’s foot injured during shooting, police say

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was injured late Monday evening during a shooting in the 800 block of 19th Street.

The shooting on June 26 happened around 10 p.m., according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers say when they arrived they discovered a 48-year-old man had been shot in his foot.

He was transported to the hospital with what officers say appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been made at this time.

