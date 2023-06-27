As more players enter portal, Eilert says a new foundation will calm roster down

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Josh Eilert held his first press conference today - but the news surrounding his players and roster has not stopped.

Earlier today, James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague, two players who were to provide critical depth and rotation minutes, entered the transfer portal. This comes as Tre Mitchell permanently departs WVU, as he selected Kentucky to be his transfer destination today.

As the roster looks to dramatically change soon, WVU AD Wren Baker said that he couldn’t base his decision for the next coach around the transfer portal - and that he was focused on finding the right fit for WVU going forward, beyond just one group of players.

Hear more from Baker and Eilert on the transfer and coaching situation in the video above.

