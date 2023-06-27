As more players enter portal, Eilert says a new foundation will calm roster down

Two more players enter transfer portal on same day Eilert is introduced to the public.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Josh Eilert held his first press conference today - but the news surrounding his players and roster has not stopped.

Earlier today, James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague, two players who were to provide critical depth and rotation minutes, entered the transfer portal. This comes as Tre Mitchell permanently departs WVU, as he selected Kentucky to be his transfer destination today.

As the roster looks to dramatically change soon, WVU AD Wren Baker said that he couldn’t base his decision for the next coach around the transfer portal - and that he was focused on finding the right fit for WVU going forward, beyond just one group of players.

Hear more from Baker and Eilert on the transfer and coaching situation in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Matthew Summerfield-Duke
Man charged with firing gun twice in Buckhannon home
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart

Latest News

Noah Braham - Athlete of the Week
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Noah Braham - University Baseball
WVU AD Wren Baker introduces interim HC Josh Eilert
Wren Baker introduces Josh Eilert as new WVU interim head coach
In one of the first matchups announced on the NCAA Tournament selection show, the West Virginia...
Mohamed Wague enters transfer portal, first to enter since Josh Eilert’s hire
Wren Baker - WDTV Sports
Wren Baker releases letter to Mountaineer Nation, asking fans to rally around basketball program