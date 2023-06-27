More showers today, partly sunny skies thereafter!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be cooler than the past few days, and we’re also looking at rain showers in some areas. Then warmer, sunnier conditions return later this week. Find out more in the video above!

A low-pressure system will start pushing towards the northeastern states this afternoon, bringing moisture and cooler-than-normal air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and pop-up showers will start occurring between the late-morning to mid-evening hours, thanks to daytime heating. Because of how scattered these showers are, not everyone will see rain, and even if they do, there’s only a small chance of a heavy shower or two. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph and temperatures will reach the low-70s, well below average for this time of year. After 10 PM, any leftover showers die out, leaving partly cloudy skies, light winds, and lows in the low-60s during the overnight hours. Then a high-pressure system from Canada will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia tomorrow afternoon, leading to partly sunny skies, light west-northwesterly winds, and highs in the upper-70s.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer still, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s, and both days will be partly sunny. A weak disturbance may bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to West Virginia on Friday, but most of our rain chances will be this weekend, as a low-pressure system pushes into West Virginia, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. So some areas will see a summertime downpour pushing through. Isolated rain chances continue into next week. In short, today will be mild, with rain chances, and the rest of week will bring sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening hours. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 71.

Tonight: Rain showers before midnight, then cloudy skies thereafter. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. West-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 79.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 84.

