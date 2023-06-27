New restaurant opens at Meadowbrook Mall

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There is another new business at Meadowbrook Mall, and this one is located in the food court.

According to Meadowbrook Mall Property Manager Robin Urquhart, Aboo’s Burgers is a welcome addition to the food court.

“For years, people have been asking for a place to get a hamburger in the food court, and this will meet that need along with much more,” said Urquhart. “We’re very excited to add this new restaurant to the mix of choices we already have.”

The restaurant features a wide variety of burgers, including the West Virginia cheeseburger, a jalapeno burger, and more.

The menu also features many appetizers, including fries and cheese fires, fried ravioli, chicken wings, onion rings, and more.

Aboo’s Burgers also offers a wrap, called a Shawarma, in both beef and chicken. Although it features toppings such as lettuce and tomatoes, it is known for meat usually being placed on a vertical and grilled for hours, after which it is cut into thin slices.

It is located in the site that formerly hosted Miskycha and most recently was home to Rock N Roll Rolled Ice Cream.

Urquhart said the business, which is owned by Abdul Mohamed, opened on Saturday.

“(Monday) was steady for them. That’s to start out as most new businesses look to iron out the kinks,” said Urquhart.

The business is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to view their Facebook page. Below is their menu:

