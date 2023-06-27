Police: Man robs woman days after being charged with child neglect

Jamad Harris
Jamad Harris(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is facing multiple charged after authorities say he robbed a woman in Morgantown after being charged with child neglect and released on a personal recognizance bond.

On Monday, June 19, deputies responded to a car near mile marker 8 on I-68, and they say 42-year-old Jamad Harris was laying on the ground outside of a car having an overdose while a nine-year-old girl watched from the backseat, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say they administered Narcan to Harris, and it proved to be effective.

The report says deputies spoke to a woman on the scene, later identified as 34-year-old Amanda Carroll, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who “had slurred speech, heavy eyelids, dry mouth and swayed while balancing and speaking” in addition to “very restricted” pupils.

Woman snorts fentanyl before driving with child in car, police say

Court documents say Carroll told police she “snorted” fentanyl just before driving. Carroll allegedly said the two had driven to Morgantown to purchase fentanyl because it is “better” than what is available in South Carolina.

Amanda Carroll
Amanda Carroll(WV Corrections)

Witnesses also showed police video of the car Carroll was driving “drifting back and forth” in its lane of travel, officers say.

Harris was charged with gross child neglect creating a risk of serious bodily injury regarding this incident. Soon after, he was released on a personal recognizance bond.

On Thursday, June 22, a separate criminal complaint says Harris “attacked” a woman in the stairwell of the parking garage at Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place.

Authorities say the woman told them Harris grabbed her, and she hit him with a water bottle and yelled loudly before he let go of her.

When Harris let go of the woman, however, the report says she dropped her phone, and Harris grabbed her car keys when she went to pick up her phone.

Later in the day, officers say they saw Harris walking on Holland Ave. in Westover. He was then detained and arrested.

Harris has been charged with second degree robbery regarding this incident.

He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a combined $75,000 bond.

