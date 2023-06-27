FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Rescue Squad is providing some signs of heat-related illnesses.

With temperatures rising for summer, they say people should be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat strokes.

Below are a list of differences between the two from the Marion County Rescue Squad:

Heat Exhaustion Heat Stroke Heavy Sweating Lack of Sweating Feeling Weak/Confused Confusion/Disorientation Headache/Nausea Throbbing Headache Dizziness Nausea/Vomiting Clammy Skin Red Hot, Dry Skin Fast Heartbeat Rapid, Shallow Breathing

