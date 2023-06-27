Signs of heat-related illnesses
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Rescue Squad is providing some signs of heat-related illnesses.
With temperatures rising for summer, they say people should be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat strokes.
Below are a list of differences between the two from the Marion County Rescue Squad:
|Heat Exhaustion
|Heat Stroke
|Heavy Sweating
|Lack of Sweating
|Feeling Weak/Confused
|Confusion/Disorientation
|Headache/Nausea
|Throbbing Headache
|Dizziness
|Nausea/Vomiting
|Clammy Skin
|Red Hot, Dry Skin
|Fast Heartbeat
|Rapid, Shallow Breathing
