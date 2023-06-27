Signs of heat-related illnesses

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Rescue Squad is providing some signs of heat-related illnesses.

With temperatures rising for summer, they say people should be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat strokes.

Below are a list of differences between the two from the Marion County Rescue Squad:

Heat ExhaustionHeat Stroke
Heavy SweatingLack of Sweating
Feeling Weak/ConfusedConfusion/Disorientation
Headache/NauseaThrobbing Headache
DizzinessNausea/Vomiting
Clammy SkinRed Hot, Dry Skin
Fast Heartbeat Rapid, Shallow Breathing

