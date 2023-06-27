Soon to be high schoolers get a taste of nursing at BSU’s junior nursing academy

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday was the first day for Bluefield State University and WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital’s West Virginia Junior Nursing Academy. It’s allowing soon to be high schoolers from Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia an opportunity to work alongside registered nurses.

“They get to go do things here at Bluefield State, we have simulation labs. They learn vital signs and then they also will be traveling to Princeton Rescue Squad to do some simulation with their ambulance simulation,” said Director of Associate Nursing at BSU, Sandra Wynn.

On Wednesday, the students will get a tour of a helicopter and the emergency room and radiology department at Princeton Community Hospital. An instructor for the students says there are many options for those who pursue a degree in nursing.

“We have nurses prepared with a two year degree, four year degree. We have nurse practitioners, we have nurses with their doctorates. So nurses have so many options for employment and for possibilities in their career. It’s nice to know ahead of time what are all those career paths,” said Betty Nash, a Professor of Nursing at BSU.

Students in the program say seeing family members in nursing played a role in their interest in the field. Others say they were influenced by the care they received from nurses.

“I’ve wanted to be a nurse since I was little. I’ve seen my cousin do it and it’s always been something that peaked my interest,” said Iyahna Gore.

“I was born prematurely and I want to save other babies lives because if it wasn’t for the nurses and doctors I wouldn’t be alive. I really want to give back to the communities and hospitals,” said Jaydin Tickle.

The junior nursing academy will wrap up on Thursday. Students will learn about surgeries and will see an OB simulation. Wynn says the program would not e possible without funding from WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital and the West Virginia Center for Nursing. 18 students are participating in the academy this year.

