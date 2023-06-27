Superheroes clean windows at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It looks like Batman is making room for a squeegee in his utility belt. Some of the universe’s most powerful found some time to clean windows between fighting the forces of evil and saving the planet.

Window washers with B&B Window Cleaning dressed up as some fan favorite superheroes to wash the windows of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

This is the first time they’ve had the chance to do this, but according to Amy Bush, chief administrative officer for WVU Medicine Children’s, it’s a plan that has been in motion for years.

“Some of us have had this dream since long before Children’s opened that we wanted to make sure we had the superheroes climbing our windows. You see that at a lot of children’s hospitals, and it’s just priceless to see the kids see them,” says Bush.

But, the service doesn’t stop at cleaning windows. Before heading down the side of the building, Captain America, Spider-Man, Batman, and The Flash went room to room visiting patients and bringing smiles to everyone. B&B window cleaning owner Becca Mellon says she likes being able spread some cheer during hard times.

“It’s so great to see the smiles on the kids’ faces... and especially, I know for parents to see their kids going through being in the hospital is not a situation anyone wants, but to put a little shining light on that makes everybody happy,” says Mellon.

The heroes, some of whom are parents themselves, enjoy the job, too. Mellon says this is just as exciting for them as it is for the kids.

Although this is the event’s inaugural year, both WVU Medicine Children’s and B&B Window Cleaning are hoping to make it an annual tradition.

