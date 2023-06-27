Temperatures warm through the week; storms return for holiday weekend
Flashes in the sky this weekend won’t just be from fireworks...
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The system that brought us storms yesterday and rain today moves out tonight, allowing for more sunshine and warm temperatures through the end of this week. However, more disturbances are expected for this weekend, causing more scattered storms and muggy conditions. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
