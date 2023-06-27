Temperatures warm through the week; storms return for holiday weekend

Flashes in the sky this weekend won’t just be from fireworks...
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The system that brought us storms yesterday and rain today moves out tonight, allowing for more sunshine and warm temperatures through the end of this week. However, more disturbances are expected for this weekend, causing more scattered storms and muggy conditions. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Matthew Summerfield-Duke
Man charged with firing gun twice in Buckhannon home

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions at 5 PM, June 27, 2023.
More showers today, partly sunny skies thereafter!
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at 4 PM, June 26, 2023.
Scattered storms to start the last week of June
Mild Sunday
Conditions Finally Look to Improve Tomorrow
next 3 days
Showers and storms continue tomorrow, but rain relief comes on Sunday