Two dead in shooting

Two men died in an early morning shooting Tuesday in Montgomery.
By Ryan Epling
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men are dead after a shooting.

The shooting happened at midnight Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of 2nd Ave. in Montgomery.

Chief Paris Workman of Montgomery Police says officers found two people had been shot at the scene. One man was dead. Another man was taken to the hospital where he died.

There have been no arrests in the shooting deaths, and no suspects have been identified.

