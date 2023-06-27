UPDATE: One dead after head-on collision in Charmco

CHARMCO, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 60 in Charmco.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff Sloan, there was a head-on collision between 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, being driven by Dylan R. Davis, age 27 of Clintonville, WV and a 2022 Toyota Tacoma, being driven by Raven H. McClung, age 20 of Rupert, WV.

Davis succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash, and McClung was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene/Accident Reconstruction Team reconstructed the scene. The accident resulted in the closure of US Route 60 for approximately 2 ½ hours.

Deputy Lucas Kessler, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer.

Members of the WV State Police, Rainelle Fire Department, Quinwood Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS and Alderson EMS provided assistance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

According to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Route 60 in Charmco is currently closed due to a crash.

They ask that motorists use alternate routes until the accident is cleared.

