William George Meighan, Sr., 91, of Pleasant Valley Community passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 22, 1932 a son of the late William J. Meighan and Marie Klinzing. He graduated with a business degree from Salem College. He was a proud patriot, serving his county bravely in the Korean and Vietnam Wars as a member of the United States Air Force. He retired after over 20 years of service in the Air Force where he was a fuel specialist and was a lifetime member of the VFW. He later worked in the purchasing department at Fairmont General Hospital. He is survived by four loving sons William George Meighan Jr. of Fairmont, Robert Meighan and his wife Kim of Florida, Terry Meighan and his wife Brandi of Fairmont and Thomas Meighan and his wife Marcy of New York, grandchildren Kathleen “Katie” Barker, Melanie Boozell, Eduard Meighan, Thomas Meighan and Bayli Meighan; one great grandchild Greyson Boozell and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline J. Carpenter Meighan and one brother Richard Meighan. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Thursday, July 6 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. t0 12:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Steele officiating. Burial will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Council and assisted by the Air Force. The family would like to thank West Virginia VA Nursing Facility for their care and compassion during difficult times. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

